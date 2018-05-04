MUMBAI—After dedicating five years to S.S. Rajamouli’s “Baahubali” franchise, Prabhas is leaving no stone unturned for his next, the Sujeeth-directed “Saaho.”
After completing the first schedule in Hyderabad and Mumbai, Prabhas is currently in Abu Dhabi for a 50-day long schedule and will be joined by his leading lady Shraddha Kapoor next week. The duo will also be joined by Chunky Pandey as well. Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays an antagonist in the film, reached the UAE capital last month and has been training with weapons for his part.
The international schedule will see Prabhas shoot high-octane action, including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars, and bikes. He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part.
The actor will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two period films. Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates, who has films like “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” “Pearl Harbor” and “Armageddon” to his credit, is designing the action. Bates has also worked on Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s “2.0.”
The film also features Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles.
Presented by T-Series & Bhushan Kumar, the UV Creations production is produced by Vamsi and Pramod, Written and directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' will hit the screens next year.
