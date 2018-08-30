MUMBAI— Producer Sandeep Singh and South director Elan have joined hands to bring the runaway Tamil hit “Pyaar Prema Kaadhal”’s Hindi remake as part of their recent collaboration.
Said Singh, “Elan is a dynamic director. At the age of 27, I think he is a creative genius. We got along very well. We are remaking this Tamil hit in Hindi and making another film, which will be a Tamil-Hindi rom-com-fantasy. The Tamil title for the film is “Punnagai Arasan (King of Smiles).” We are here to produce a lot of films together and will also be launching newcomers in terms of directors and actors.”
The bilingual directorial is scheduled to be shot over 60 days in Leh-Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. It will go on floors in December this year.
Singh added, “Our crew will be drawn from both the Tamil and Hindi film industries. The male lead will be drawn from Tamil cinema and will be paired with a Mumbai actress. It will have six romantic songs, for which we have music director Yuvan Shankar Raja.” However, the remake is scheduled to go on floors next year.
Says Elan, “When I showed the film to Sandeep, he loved it and that’s when we decided to collaborate. We are here to deliver good content and create better cinema for our audience. Since we both are young, it’s a long way for us to go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.