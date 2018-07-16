MUMBAI—Actress Parul Yadav, who has co-produced the remakes of Bollywood hit film "Queen" in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has announced the wrap-up of the European schedule.
"So happy to finish the European leg...all four #QueenRemakes. The Eiffel is a perfect symbol of how impossibly difficult this project was and how grand it can be. #moviebutterfly #zamzam #parisparis #thatismahalakshmi," Yadav tweeted on July 16.
Except for a single day shoot inside an aircraft in Mumbai, all principal photography on all four films is complete.
"I am not sure if anyone really believed that this could be done, but we pulled it off," said Parul.
The Kannada version, "Butterfly," will see Yadav as the leading lady while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil film titled "Paris Paris." Both "Butterfly" and "Paris Paris" are directed by Ramesh Aravind.
The Telugu version titled "That is Mahalakshmi," starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by Prasanth Varma.
The Malayalam version called "Zam Zam" with actress Manjima Mohan as the lead is helmed by G Neelakanta Reddy.
The music for all the four films has been given by Amit Trivedi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.