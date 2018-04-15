MUMBAI—Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” is the culmination to an unprecedented cinematic journey. Ten years in the making, and promises to be the superhero spectacle for which audiences have been waiting. Disney India, in a move to expand its localization efforts, has signed on South Indian superstar Rana Daggubati to lend his voice for Thanos for the Telugu dub.
Daggubati showed off the power of Thanos’ powerful gauntlet at a special event in his hometown Hyderabad by posing with the Infinity Gauntlet.
He said, “I have grown up reading Marvel Comics, and Marvel movies with their intricately-woven storylines have been some of my favorite movies. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never imagined. Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favorites, so dubbing for “Avengers: Infinity War” is a thrill! Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with will be an exciting experience!”
Who will defeat Thanos? Ironman, Hulk, Captain America or Thor? Or will they all die? Find out on Apr. 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
