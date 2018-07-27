MUMBAI—The South industry is abuzz with the news that Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be tying the knot. Going by the rumors, the supposed groom is said to be a US-based doctor and it is reportedly a love-and-arranged marriage. The actress was earlier rumored to be in a relationship with India cricketer Virat Kohli in 2012 and was also linked to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq in 2017.
Bhatia, whose phone has not stopped ringing since the rumor broke out, stated, “One day, it’s an actor, on another day, it’s a cricketer, and now it’s a doctor. These rumors make it sound like I’m on a husband-shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don’t appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren’t groom-hunting. The only things I’m romancing right now are my cinematic endeavors.”
She went on, “I really wonder where these speculations constantly crop up from when all I’m doing is shooting. The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself, because the institute of marriage is sacred, it’s not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated. I’d like to make it very clear, once and for all, that marriage isn’t on the cards yet and all these baseless rumors must be put to rest and is a product of someone’s imagination.”
Tamaanaah is currently working on two Telugu films – “Naa Nuvve” with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and the remake of “Queen.” She has also signed a project with Seenu Ramaswamy starring Udayanidhi Stalin and “F2 Fun and Frustrating” opposite Venkatesh and Varun Tej.
