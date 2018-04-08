MUMBAI—This couple of “Bigg Boss” fame fled to an isolated island in Indonesia for their honeymoon. Earlier this month VJ, model and actor Keith Sequiera exchanged vows with his long-time girlfriend, former Miss India Rochelle Rao in a hush-hush affair in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.
The pictures of the couple’s white beach wedding broke Internet the following day. The twosome immediately took off to an undisclosed location for their honeymoon, keeping their family and friends wondering. The couple returned to the bay earlier this week.
Rochelle finally shared, “We wanted to cut off from the outside world from the moment we boarded the flight, so we switched off our phones and electronic devices, setting our hearts and minds towards sand and sea. Our choice was the quaint and isolated island Gili Meno off the coast of Lombok, Indonesia. On the island, we stayed at a beautiful boutique villa situated right on a white sand beach and just a few feet away from beautiful corals. In our usual style, we chose a homestay to ensure we would get a real taste of the local Indonesian culture.”
Added Keith, “I generally prefer relaxing by the beach but decided to try my wife’s adventurous way of doing things this time around. She actually managed to convince me to go Paragliding, we went scuba diving too and also spent hours doing snorkeling just meters from our villa. Our phones were not reachable, and we lived in the moment there. This is definitely one of the best trips we’ve had together and all the more special as we were on our honeymoon.”
