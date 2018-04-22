MUMBAI—Sony TV’s “Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai” has roped in a stellar cast like Namit Khanna, Palak Jain, Manish Chaudhary, Ankit Raj and others. Apart from this, they have also roped in renowned stylist Gunjun Arora, who has designed and styled for many movies and a few short films.
To keep the costumes real and relatable, Arora had to work closely on the characters and keep in mind every fashion details of the actor-specific characteristics. Arora says “Manish Chaudhary is undoubtedly the most stylish man on sets with his character of K.K. Reddy, a South Indian, who is a business tycoon and has a strong personality. He gives us a lot of variation in styling him. He shows both the traditional and his business tycoon look and with his persona, and carries himself with the right attitude.”
Chaudhary said that “Yeh Pyaar Nahi Toh Kya Hai” is showcasing the essence of Delhi. “When it comes to me, a lot of look were tried and tested, and finally we came to a common solution. I love the subtle color schemes and the outfits that have been chosen for me,” he said in a media release.
