MUMBAI—Upping the ante in the 9 pm slot, the show with its intriguing narrative and ensemble cast features Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda in the lead: “Bepannaah” premiered on Mar.19, as a weekday serial.
After the success of its love stories, “Tu Aashiquii” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan,” Aapka Colors will now be adding a new shade of love with this unique offering. This is a love story unlike any other, as it tells the impossible tale of two strangers brought together by a mysterious accident that shakes the very roots of their foundation.
They say once bitten, twice shy – for Aditya and Zoya, love betrayed them the first time round, so will they learn to fall in love again? With romance, drama and mystery, this plot features some of the most loved faces of Indian television with Winget as Zoya, Chopda as Aditya, Sehban Azim as Yash (Zoya’s husband) and Namita Dubey essaying the role of Pooja (Aditya’s wife).
Manisha Sharma, programming head of the channel said, “‘Bepannaah’ is a story about love and betrayal that changes two peoples’ lives forever. The need to know what happened that night is what will keep our main protagonists and story moving very interestingly. We hope the chemistry between our lead characters and the twist that surrounds them will keep the viewers hooked on to the show.”
Winget, who plays Zoya, said, “The first time I heard the narration, I had tears in my eyes; a show like this comes your way rarely, and I am ecstatic to be a part of it. My character Zoya is a sweet, polite young lady who has always led a very sheltered life and has always been dependent on the men in her life. How her life turns upside down in a flash is baffling, to say the least. I’m having a blast shooting with Harshad and Sehban. I’m sure viewers will love our chemistry.”
Chopda added, “I am returning to television after a hiatus, and I was consciously waiting to pick the right story. The core concept and my director Aniruddha sir and DOP Deepak sir were the major influencers in this case; Jennifer and I hit off as soon as we met. I’m sure it will be exciting for the audience to see us together onscreen.”
