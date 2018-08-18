MUMBAI— The recently-released trailer of ALT Balaji’s “Home” presents a heart-tugging tale of a middle-class family that saves every penny to build their home. Yet, due to the misconduct of corrupt builders, they stand to lose their livelihood in a matter of seconds as the court orders to demolish their building.
A happy family struck by the biggest threat of their lives is sure to resonate with every middle-class Indian whose life revolves around their shelter and will hit your emotional core.
Inspired by real incidents, it features Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar and Parikshit Sahani in pivotal roles. The 12-episode series streaming from Aug. 29 on the Alt Balaji App marks the digital debut of the writer-director of films like “Do Donni Chaar,” “Ishaqzaade” and “Daawat-E-Ishq.”
Watch "Home" trailer here.
