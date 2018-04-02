MUMBAI—The popular social drama “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani,” is heading towards a leap that promises to amaze the audience with the unfolding twists in the plot. Recently, viewers saw Anushka, portrayed by Avika Gor, finally avenge her younger sister’s sufferings by punishing Rantej and his gang.
The upcoming track will witness Malhari hell-bent on taking revenge on Anushka for castrating (!!!) Rantej. Yuvraj (Shaleen Malhotra), who will learn of his family’s wrong-doings, will stand by Anushka but die trying to protect her from Malhari’s new plan. This will be a turning-point in Anushka’s life, who jumps off a cliff, only to find herself waking up in an influential home of a strange family that calls her Juhi.
Avika Gor commented, “The narrative has been edgy and fast-paced with conspiracies that will have you wondering what’s next. I am looking forward to this new leap that will up the entertainment quotient in the show. An ensemble cast has been roped in to play intriguing characters who will affect my character, Anushka, in many ways and I hope the audiences like this new track of the show.”
An all-new ensemble cast has been finalized to play pivotal characters on the show – Nasir Khan, Manini De, Farida Dadi, Ashu Sharma and Charu Asopa.
Khan, who has been part of the Indian television industry for quite some time, will portray the character of a senior lawyer who handles the Sethi family’s property. De, who returns to television after a brief hiatus, will be seen as Juhi’s stepmother and the new vamp on the show. Sharma, who portrays Juhi’s (Avika Gor’s) maternal uncle, who will depict a grey shade, will be a power-hungry, shrewd man who wants to fill his pockets with the Sethi family’s money. Veteran actor Farida Dadi will be seen essaying the role of typical Punjabi grandmother – sweet and loving, while Asopa plays a mentally challenged girl, who got married into this rich Punjabi family where the husband is not in love with her.
So why does this family call Anushka as Juhi? What are the new challenges awaiting Anushka? Keep following all the lather in the refurbished soap “Laado…” if you want to know the answers!
