MUMBAI—Did you know that actress Sanya Malhotra, who made her debut with the 2016 blockbuster “Dangal,” is not only a great dancer but also was one of the top 100 contestants in the reality show “Dance India Dance?”
The actress was a part of the Aamir Khan Productions as an intern and has had faced a lot of struggle in her career to achieve what she has today. Before making her debut, she had also appeared in TV commercials, yet it was after auditioning 10,000 girls that Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari selected Sanya Malhotra for the role of Babita Phogat.
Malhotra has knowledge about pre-production, post-production, background score and VFX. She came to Mumbai to become an actress, but always had a passion for dance and is a trained ballet dancer. She even choreographed “Sexy Balliye” in Khan’s “Secret Superstar” last year.
Malhotra has been seen posting sensational dance videos on Instagram, proving to be a treat to the audience. She said, “I am literally dying to dance in a film. I would be ecstatic and grateful if I'd be given a chance!” She has two movies coming up – Amit Sharma’s “Badhaai Ho” opposite Ayushmann Khuurana and Vishal Bhardwaj’s “Patakha.”
