MUMBAI— Sony SAB’s “Namune” has changed audience perceptions and has been having a positive impact on the minds of viewers across the country.
From running behind the decorators to shopping for clothes, organizing a wedding ceremony is a tedious task for every family in India. In the new track, Niranjan (Kunal Kumar) plays a decisive role in his niece’s wedding management, but ‘mama’ (maternal uncle) Murari (Deven Bhojani) ends up playing the decisive role, leaving Niranjan disappointed.
Being a ‘mama,’ Niranjan is excited about his niece’s wedding and decides to play an integral role in her wedding management. However, he comes across Murari at his sister’s place. Murari starts planning for the wedding himself, winning the family’s confidence with his presence. From finding a hairpin to shopping for wedding clothes, everything goes as per Murari’s instructions. This makes Niranjan feel like he is losing his authority as the bride’s ‘mama.’
Kunal Kumar, commenting on Deven Bhojani’s character in the show, said, “We are all glad to have Deven Bhojani shooting with us. His character is inspired by P. L. Deshpande’s ‘Namuna’ Narayan. Murari is someone who typically does not like coming into the limelight and loves to stay in his own space. Working with a talented artist like Deven Bhojani is always a wonderful experience, and we hope the viewers love what we have to offer them.”
The sitcom is inspired by the iconic characters created by titanic Marathi humorist, poet and writer P.L. Deshpande, better known by his phonetic Marathi initials as Pu.La. Deshpande.
