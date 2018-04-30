MUMBAI— After the most-watched “Dus Ka Dum” app promo with Salman Khan, Nitesh Tiwari now directs the show’s campaign.
“Dus Ka Dum,” the game show that marked the debut of Salman Khan on Indian television, will soon make a comeback nine years after the last season on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). Underlining the show’s core of testing the average Indian’s ‘Power of Observation’, the channel released its “Jisse Zindagi Sikhaye Usse Kaun Haraye (Who can win over the person who learns from Life?)” campaign.
The creative genius behind “Dangal” and the award-winning “Kaun Banega Crorepati” campaigns on Sony Entertainment Television, Nitesh Tewari, has conceptualized and directed, and Nikhil Mehrotra has co-written this campaign. Tiwari co-wrote and co-directed the masterpiece “Chillar Party” (2011), which was co-produced by Salman Khan.
The core of the campaign stems from the thought that people learn from their own experiences and observe other people’s behavioral pattern in various situations. These real/everyday life experiences become the foundation of their opinions. Each ad film will portray a contestant being tested on his or her observation skill and estimating what Indians think or do in real-life situation.
The ad campaign will feature the ‘dumdaar’ Khan, who is the host of the show. Known as a natural charmer, Khan will bring a high quotient of fun into the game.
Danish Khan, executive vice-president and business head, Sony Entertainment Television, said, “‘Dus Ka Dum’ celebrates life experiences of common people. The greater and wider your life experiences, the higher are your chances of estimating the correct answer. This is the core of the show, and it has been brought alive by master storyteller Nitesh Tewari with his trademark humour and insights. It is entertaining and sets the tone of the show. As always, it’s a pleasure to collaborate with Nitesh.”
Nitesh Tewari said, “ I believe that some of the most fascinating stories come from real life. When we were briefed that ‘Dus Ka Dum’ needs to be on the lines of ‘Ye Khel Hai Anuman ka, Salman ka aur Poore Hindustan ka’ (this is a guessing game between Salman and the entire country), we knew we had an opportunity of creating something that can be rooted in reality and be relevant to the game show and its viewers too. We also knew that we needed an idea which would lend itself to interesting executions. Finally, we found it in ‘Jisse Zindagi Sikhaaye, Usse Kaun Haraaye.’ This thought allowed us to explore humorous scripts and interesting executions.”
