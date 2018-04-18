MUMBAI— When the audience demands, we oblige! After a successful innings with Season 1, “Entertainment ki Raat@9” limited edition is back with its second season infused with comedy, drama, juicy gossip and entertaining tête-à- têtes with celebrity guests who will be at their candid best, making for wholesome family entertainment.
Adding oomph to this season will be television divas Saumya Tandon and Neha Pendse along with RJ Abhilash, who join comedians Mubeen Saudagar, Balraj and child artist Divyansh. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd, this entertainment extravaganza premieres on Apr. 21 as a weekend show every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm ET/PT on Aapka Colors.
Speaking about joining Season 2, Tandon said, “Comedy as a genre is my favorite, and it’s very tough too. As a performer, it’s very fulfilling to bring a smile on peoples face. I have hosted various formats, but “Entertainment Ki Raat @9” allows me to use my anchoring skills. I hope that viewers across the country have a good time at the end of a long, hard week.”
Pendse added, “The vibe on the sets is amazing, and I am delighted to have joined the team for this limited edition. This comedy brigade jams together improvises on acts, and so we will tickle your funny bone with one hour of unlimited entertainment.”
Reprising his role in the second edition, Mubeen Saudagar stated, “After the staggering success of ‘Entertainment ki Raat,’ we are glad to have had this extension; with the new additions to our team coupled with fun chats, quirky tasks, and the most loved celebs, we promise to up the ante of entertainment and continue engaging with our fans.”
Kick-starting the show will be Sanjay Dutt, followed by B-town mommies Farah Khan and Raveena Tandon in episode 2. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, Karisma Kapoor and Ganesh Acharya are the next in line on the celebrity list.
