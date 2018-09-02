MUMBAI— Kapil Sharma fans are thrilled after the ace comic announced his return in a statement to an online portal recently. The spicy part is that Sharma has been roped in for a show with “rival” Krushna Abhishek besides Bharti Singh. While Abhishek and Singh came on board earlier, the makers have now decided to rope in Sharma, too. The trio will be working together after many years – they separated after “Comedy Circus.” The new program will follow the normal comedy show format, complete with celebs.
Meanwhile, the comedian in a statement had already declared that he is planning to revive “The Kapil Sharma Show” soon, but is currently working on his fitness.
“I can assure my fans that I will be back soon with another season,” he said. Sharma admitted that he is well on the way to recovery, though his health is not perfect.
Meanwhile, he is also producing a Punjabi movie, “Son of Manjeet,” under his banner.
