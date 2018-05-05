MUMBAI—Ekta Kapoor’s “Dil Hi Toh Hai” on Sony Entertainment Television has been creating good buzz. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to rope in top talents to be a part of this wonderful dream project.
Bijay Anand and Geetanjali Tikekar are already in the show, and an addition to the list is veteran actress Farida Dadi, who will be essaying the character of Taari in the show. She has been a part of many popular shows as a loving grandmother. This time, her role will be similar to that of Farida Jalal in “Kabi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” many years ago.
Dadi said, “My association with Ekta Kapoor has been long and fruitful. I really liked the way my character was shaped up. Before ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, Ekta did approach me for her other shows, but due to certain reasons, I couldn’t be a part of them. Ekta, as all know, likes to keep her old connections alive.”
Dadi began as child artiste Baby Farida in Hindi cinema, and had several notable portrayals, including as Pran’s daughter in “Ram Aur Shyam.”
