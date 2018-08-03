MUMBAI— Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who is playing an army officer in J P Dutta’s “Paltan,” got emotional at the trailer launch of the war drama.
Interestingly, the talented actor who is looking every bit of an army soldier in the movie, talked about his father, who served the Indian Army.
The film is quite special to Choudhary, not just because he got the opportunity to work with the veteran filmmaker for the first time but also because he was trained by his father, Major Sitaram Choudhary for his character.
Said the actor, “My father just retired from the Army. He always wanted me to be a soldier, but I chose to become an actor. He did not speak to me for three whole years because of that. I am quite lucky that with ‘Paltan,’ I could fulfill a small bit of his dream.”
Based on the 1967 Nathu La military clashes, “Paltan” tells the hitherto untold story of the Indian forces who fought against the Chinese infiltration of Sikkim. The trailer was released Aug. 2, and the cast of Jackie Shroff, Arjun Rampal, Sonu Sood, Luv Sinha, Harshvardhan Rane, and Siddhanth Kapoor besides Choudhary were present. Luv Sinha raved about the contribution of Anu Malik and Javed Akhtar to the film, which aims to highlight the contributions of the soldiers towards protecting the country.
This will be Dutta’s third war film after the blockbuster “Border” (1997) and the disaster “LOC Kargil” (2003). The film also has Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan, Deepika Kakar and Monica Gill as part of the cast. It is scheduled to release Sep. 7.
Watch "Paltan" trailer here.
