MUMBAI— The first campaign directed by Nitesh Tiwari that showed a father’s struggle to give his child the education that he needs received rave reviews. Following him was his talented wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who directed the second promo. Ashwiny’s promo showcases the resilience of an aspiring woman who wants to become a pilot. Shirked by family and friends, she does not give up her hopes on achieving her ambition and reached the hot seat to enable her wish.
Said Ashwiny: “I have been working on “Kaun Banega Crorepati” from the inception of the show years back. As a creative director in the agency, we used to write and give a look and feel to the brand. The client and we together have been churning out ideas for the love of the show and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.”
Ashwiny has been working hand-in-hand with her husband Nitesh for all the campaigns and considers every project associated with the show close to her.
Celebrating the spirit of resilience, Sony Entertainment Television’s theme for this year’s campaign is “Kab Tak Rokoge (How long will you stop me?).” Asked what “Kab Tak Rokoge” means to her, and if she has ever experienced a “Kab Tak Rokoge” moment in her life, she added, “No matter who you are, where you come from, you have the right to lead a life the way you want to and to dream big. And yes, when I intended to make my first feature film and wanted to direct it, there were lots of restrained reactions from people who thought I was joking and that I am not capable of it. Many told me, ‘No one will trust you with an ad film, forget a feature.’ But I had confidence and my dearest ones to support me.”
Today, Ashwiny is known as the director of two successful films, “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”
“Kaun Banega Crorepati” is finally about the power of knowledge. Knowledge that empowers the common man and woman to achieve what they aspire for, despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles. In its 10th season, “KBC” with its iconic host Mr. Amitabh Bachchan will applaud the undying spirit behind every struggle.
