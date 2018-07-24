MUMBAI — The reality show, “Indian Idol 10,” has announced its ‘top 14’ singing sensations. These young singers from across the country are Nitin Kumar from Himachal Pradesh, Sumoyo Chakrobarty from West Bengal, Bishwajeet from Orissa, Salman Ali from Haryana, Krishnakali Sahu from Tripura, Ankush Bharadwaj from Himachal Pradesh, Renu Nagar from Rajasthan, Indira Das from West Bengal, Avanti Patel from Mumbai, Kunal Pandit from Mumbai, Saurabh Valmiki from Uttar Pradesh, Vibhor Parashar from Delhi, Neelanjana from Alipur and Sonia Gazmer from West Bengal.
“Indian Idol 10” continues to capture the imagination of the youth, who lined up in large numbers outside the audition hall, to showcase their exceptional talent on the nation’s largest platform. While some of the top contestants have devoted themselves to music from an early age, some of them have received it as a gift from their earlier generations and some of them have pursued it relentlessly as it is their only passion.
These contestants, chosen from over one lakh aspirants of the country, will compete week after week to make an impact on the audience, as their fate will now be decided through public voting and judges’ opinion.
