MUMBAI— Gurleen Chopra and Abhimanyu Singh feature in a web-series, “IPC 376,” dealing with Rape.
Off-late, all the big names are diving into new media. Joining the league is production firm M.B. Arts, which is working on this digital series “IPC 376,” which will focus on rape and its victims in India.
The venture will be helmed by a new director named Tan. The makers have roped in quite a few popular names for the project. Singh will be playing Chopra’s on-screen husband. TV actor Anas Khan essays the role of Gurleen’s lover – this “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya” star is the parallel lead.
Apart from the trio, known actors like Ehsaan Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Rajsi Verma and Anupama Dahal are a part of the digital series. The shoot began Aug. 1, and the makers will shortly finalize a digital platform to stream it.
Director Tan said, “The script is different and based on the Indian Penal Code Section 376, which is the code for Rape. And it’s amazing working with such talented and big stars.”
