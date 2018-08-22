MUMBAI—Over the years, actors change the way their names are spelled, mostly as advised by family, friends or fortune-tellers et al., and usually for luck.
Television actress Kanika Maheshwari of “Diya Aur Baati Hum” fame wrote her name as Kanica (replaced K with C) on all social networking sites. While we may believe this could be on the basis of the alignment of stars or astrology, Kanika has a rather funny story behind it.
She said, “Basically, I come from a family of accountants, and the majority of them have a degree in Chartered Accountancy. So we would all joke about it at home when I pursued acting. I was about 15 back then and decided to go with the name Kanica, replacing the K with the C and would tell them that even I have a CA (KaniCA) tag attached to my name. It was very juvenile, but I stuck around with the name for a long time now. It was harmless and had a funny story behind it.”
But the actress will now go back to her original name, ‘I’m pretty much Kanika on official documents, but on social media, I received a lot of messages of people being redirected to another account, so it was important to keep the original name to avoid any further confusion.”
Anyway, what’s in a name? Or rather the spelling?
