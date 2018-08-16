MUMBAI— Shashi-Sumeet Productions’ “Karna Sangini” is a contemporary adaption of a part of the “Mahabharat.” While Aashim Gulati and Tejasswi Prakash are playing the leads, the ensemble cast includes Karan Sharma, who shared screen space with Poonam Dhillon and Krystle D’Souza in “Ekk Nayi Pehchaan,” as Lord Krishna. Kinshuk Vaidya, Paras Chhabra and Rehaan Roy are playing Arjun, Duryodhan, and Dushasan respectively
Sharma, who was last seen in Zee TV’s “Kaala Teeka,” starts shooting, reportedly, by next week. The show will take the audience through the journey of Karna and his wife Urvi and goes on air mid-September.
