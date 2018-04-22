MUMBAI—Actor, model and former VJ Keith Sequeira, who was last seen portraying the role of a prince on Star Plus’ “Love Ka Hai Intezaar,” is now all set to add color to the small screen with the popular show “Udaan.”
The show already has its leads, but Sequeira is the central character. It is not a cameo as he will bring a breath of fresh air into the protagonists’ lives. The actor revealed, “‘Udaan’ happens to be one of the highest-rated shows on television and also caters to a lot of society issues, which was what really attracted me towards the show. I already know the producers, and hence it is a coming back to home feeling for me.”
He added, “Entering in the middle of a show has its challenges as the character needs to fit into the already established synergies on the show and you aren’t starting with a clean slate. However, I also feel that since it is a well-established show with a loyal audience already, it is a huge perk because you know that from day one you will already have eyeballs.”
Speaking about getting back to work so early after marriage, the actor said, “Well I love my work, and hence it is never too early. In fact, both Rochelle and I were itching to get back to work and, luckily, both of us have started working around the same time! I have a reason now to look forward to my evenings as I will come home to my family and spend some quality time with my wife!”
