MUMBAI— The makers of “Khichdi” were extremely disappointed when they could not make it to Venice for a shooting schedule. Determined not to change the storyline, producer J.D. Majethia recreated the Italian city in Vasai and fervently hopes that it will pass muster!
“Khichdi,” now a cult series, is a sitcom of the dark variety, was launched around 2002-2003 and is set to make a comeback with the original cast: Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta. The show is about the Parekh family.
The makers of the show wanted to shoot a special sequence wherein the Parekh family enjoys a gondola ride on the Venice canal. “We are very disappointed that the shoot could not take place in Venice due to a time crunch and a tedious logistics process,” Majethia told website koimoi.com. A special set was the erected inside a studio in Vasai, an offshoot town of Mumbai.
The show will be back on the small screen from April 14 on Star Plus. Incidentally, a film was also made from the cult series, “Khichdi—The Movie” (2008), which, considering its slim budget, did well and also enjoys television re-runs.
After this, Majethia had made another cult but limited episodes sitcom in the dark genre, “Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai” (2003-2004), whose new season (again limited) came in 2017 on the web. However, it failed to generate a fraction of the hysteria due to the as-yet new medium, the shoddy scripting of all but the first few episodes, and the infused adult tenor that went with the censorship-free ethos of the web.
Family comedies are, after all, family comedies. Good that Majethia realized it this time. And that the web, as of now in India, cannot compete with television.
