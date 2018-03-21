MUMBAI — “Bigg Boss” is back to enthrall viewers, this time in Marathi. Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar will be the host for the show.
Colors Marathi is all set to launch the show Apr. 15. “Bigg Boss” has tasted success in 92 countries, including India, where it has been adapted in Hindi, Bangla, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu formats.
It is the most watched and most talked-about reality format show in the country, with the Hindi version, hosted by Salman Khan, just having wrapped up its 11th season in January.
The Marathi edition will have all the celebrities who will be under surveillance 24x7 on camera. The voice of “Bigg Boss,” as usual, will be the link between the celebrities and the outside world. The show is set to stake its claim on the Marathi viewers across the globe with its own batch of celebrities and a dash of local flavor with loads of drama, action, tasks and entertainment.
Society’s insatiable curiosity to get a peek into the lives of their favorite celebrities is something that holds universal appeal and is sure to attract eyeballs even here.
