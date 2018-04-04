MUMBAI—After ruling television for some time, actor and business magnate Mishal Raheja made headlines for his Hollywood debut last year as he released his first music single.
But the actor returns to his first love with an already hit Ekta Kapoor show “Kumkum Bhagya” as a parallel lead, and audiences will get to see him play a flashy, flamboyant, singer and performer, as opposed to his rather mysterious and deep role as Dutta Bhau in “Laagi Tujhse Lagan” in the past.
It will be Raheja’s first with Balaji Telefilms, and he shared his excitement on returning to the small screen. “Balaji is one of the biggest production houses in the country, and you can’t doubt their expertise and the technical team. I saw a few episodes, and I loved their camerawork, direction, and all the actors. I’ve been wanting to work with Ms. Ekta Kapoor for a really long time, and this opportunity seemed correct, and everything fell in place. I’m glad they picked me for this role.”
Raheja was on the top of the game during his previous stint on television, and for his comeback, he picked an already established show, but the actor has a rather interesting approach to it.
He opened up on being a part of “Kumkum Bhagya” thus: “I think it’s a blessing for me because when a new show comes out, people are always worried whether it will work or not. You are given two months in the initial phase to see the kind of feedback the show is getting. ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is already a hit show, the actors in the show are loved by the entire country, so I’m glad to be a part of this show, it makes everything easier for me. They already have a large audience. Shabbir is a fabulous actor, and Sriti has become a household name with her work. It’s an overall exciting package.”
Raheja added, “I like the way my character is written. I’m this flamboyant, flashy, upbeat, energetic, animated, over-the-top singer -performer. When you have to portray a larger-than-life character, you as an actor have to be careful and composed; you cannot spread your wings as you please – you need to draw certain limits. An actor’s job is not easy. But you do what you gotta do.”
