MUMBAI— Sony Entertainment Television is set to wow audiences with its upcoming show “Main Maaike Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo.” The show promises to engage the audiences with its characters and stellar star-cast and an engaging storyline.
The latest addition to the ensemble cast is Namish Taneja, who will be portraying the role of Samar. Taneja said, “Yes I am excited and happy to be a part of this show, which plays an integral part in my career because of the amazing content that it will offer to audiences all over. I portray the role Samar, a family man who believes in supporting his family through thick and thin. Samar has a beautiful notion about life being perfect and that every obstacle in life can be overcome. I am positive that the interesting storyline of the show and our performances will entertain audiences across the country.”
The title of the show is taken from the “Bobby” (1973) hit song “Jhoot Bole Kauwa Kaate”’s second line, “Main Maayke Chali Jaaoongi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo (I will go to my mother’s place, and you will not be able to do anything).”
