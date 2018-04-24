MUMBAI— Sandiip Sikcand’s last debut outing as a producer, “Dhhai Kilo Prem” was unconventional for television as it was the love story of two imperfect individuals. And now the producer is all set to create a chat show that will have Rajeev Khandelwal as host.
The duo has never worked together, but we hear that Sikcand has always been very fond of Khandelwal and finds him to be an extremely talented actor. As for the chat show, Khandelwal will be chatting with some of the top faces from the television, film and sports fields.
Sikcand said, “As a producer, I want to keep growing and don’t want to limit myself to just fiction. I want to and will do reality shows, web series, feature films – everything. I want to keep creating new and different content. I’ve always been very fond of Rajeev, and we have known each other for over a decade. It will be great to work together.”
The chat show will reveal the struggles that actors and celebrities from different walks of life have faced. While there have been many shows with celebrities on the hot-seat, this time we hope for a real insight into their lives.
