MUMBAI— Anirudh Pathak’s “Prithvi Vallabh” on Sony Entertainment Television is a complete package of action, drama, and storytelling. Revolving around love and war, it features Ashish Sharma, who plays Prithvi Vallabh, a highly skilled artist, and Sonarika Bhadoria, who plays the role of Mrinal, who is a fierce warrior. In a coming episode, Prithvi Vallabh decides to go to Manyakhet, but only on condition that he seeks permission from his guru Kallari (Mukesh Rishi).
Mukesh Rishi challenges Prithvi to fight him, and if he can defeat him, he is free to go to Manyakhet. Taking this as a challenge in reel life and seeing their bond in real life, was it a difficult task to do the scene?
Rishi said, “Ashish Sharma and I are close friends, and we share a very good bond on and off the sets. He is like a brother to me, and it feels good to have him around. For the sequence, we did not particularly go through any specialized training, and I believe that is exactly where our experiences came in. Both of us work out and have been going to the gym for years. He has worked for many shows, and I have been a part of a lot of films that required me to fight. So we just had to go with the flow and ensure the fight scene looks believable. When we were told about it, we were quite excited as the actual fight happened in a sand-pit where Prithvi obeys his guru and restrains himself not to fight back.”
