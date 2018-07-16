MUMBAI—Sony SAB's comedy-drama “Jijaji Chhat Per Hain” has been attracting viewers with its twists and turns. The show continues as a laugh-riot with some hilarious content in the coming episodes, making Pancham come to terms about his feelings for Elaichi; and her place in his life.
Fully aware about Murari’s unfulfilled dream of going abroad and making him jealous, Kalicharan predicts and informs Murari about the possibility of his daughter’s wedding being fixed to an NRI. On the other hand, Elaichi asks Pancham to appreciate and value her, or it will not be long before someone else takes her away. Meanwhile, Pancham gets a call from his best friend Jassi saying that he is coming down to India in search of a girl to whom he could get married.
As the story progresses, Elaichi agrees with Murari on tying the knot with a boy who is an NRI. At the same time, Elaichi starts taking a liking towards Jassi. Watching Elaichi and Jassi getting along so well, Pancham feels jealous and has a hard time digesting the fact that Elaichi and Jassi might find love in each other! Will Elaichi get married to Jassi? How will Pancham react to this situation?
“Jijaji Chhat Per Hain” revolves around Elaichi (Hiba Nawab)’s eccentricities, Pancham (Nikhil Khurana)’s struggle to escape from her tricks and Murari (Anup Upadhyay)’s dream of getting his daughter Elaichi on track. The show is a character-driven comedy, which will make you fall in love with the quintessential struggler Pancham, the unabashed free-spirited Elaichi and the frustrated father, Murari.
The sitcom is directed by Shashank Bali for Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer Kohli.
