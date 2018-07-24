MUMBAI — Saumya Tandon, aka, Anita Bhabhi on the cult &TV show, “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai,” will quit the show within a month.
Tandon quit a few months ago and is now serving a notice period of six months. The actress wants to try different roles, rather than just be stuck to and get identified with one character. Tandon has no complaints against the show itself or its team and feels that it will be good for a few more years’ run-time.
It will be recalled that Shilpa Shinde, the other ‘bhabhi’ in the popular show, left a couple of years back after major friction with the film’s makers and was replaced by Shubhangi Atre. Screen hero-turned-villain-turned-television actor Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud and Rakesh Tripathi play key roles.
However, a source told a section of the media that the actual reason of the actor leaving the show is that she is expecting, stating that Tandon and her husband, Saurabh Devendra Singh, have become extra cautious about her health. However, Tandon has denied the rumors and stated that if she becomes an expectant mother, the world will know.
Anyway, a cult show will have a crucial member of the (female) cast changing again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.