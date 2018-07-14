MUMBAI—Adding a fresh, vibrant and young story to its varied line-up, Aapka Colors is slated to launch “Internet 4G Love” soon. The show promises a new-age romance with an appealing narrative and a youthful cast.
Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma have been roped in as the protagonists Jai and Aadhya respectively on the show. Jai and Aadhya are diametrically opposite to each other. Jai lives his life on social media and is an open book, chapter and verse. Aadhya, on the contrary, is wary of the Internet and limits her interaction on social media. This quirky and playful story explores what happens when their paths cross.
Narang commented, “I’ll be essaying the role of a young and fun-spirited RJ who has a vibrant personality. He lives, eats, breathes for social media and is popular among girls, both online and offline. I am very excited about this unique concept on India’s number one entertainment channel, and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”
Sharma stated, “Aadhya is a simple and an independent girl who always values her pride above everything else. She’s quite disciplined and likes to follow a fixed routine. She is the modern-day girl next door who I believe will be relatable to the viewers and I hope to give this role all I have to make it a success.”
