MUMBAI— The reality show “Indian Idol 10” judges Anu Malik Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar, during the Theater round, were seen almost rolling on the floor laughing and the reason for this incident was contestant Nitin Kumar.
Kumar, who basically hails from Himachal Pradesh, narrated a story that left everyone in splits. He was traveling for the first time to Mumbai on a plane when he developed butterflies in his stomach, so he wanted to relieve himself very badly. Since he was very new to flight etiquettes and did not know the exact English words for toilet, he could not explain the same to the flight attendant and ended up sitting helplessly!
Well, Kumar, we are sure someone, even a fellow traveler, could have understood either Hindi or sign language, however coarse!
Kumar actually shared the incident in his video testimonial and also did the same in front of the judges. After the outburst of laughter, Kakkar thought that it was important that he learn some basic words in English. She taught him words like ‘loo’ and ‘washroom.’ She also complimented him, saying that his language of music was very strong and perfect, if not his English. The three judges were so impressed by his performance that they demanded an encore.
A source from the set revealed, ‘‘Nitin is a very innocent but a talented guy. He tickled everyone’s funny bone with his cute story, but Neha realized that it was very important that he should know a few English words which might help him in his basic communication. The judges not only groom the contestants in their music but also ensure that they turn out to be better individuals while dealing with situations in the real world. Nitin was very thankful to Neha for the same.”
(0) comments
