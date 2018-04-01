MUMBAI—Sonam Lamba, the popular television actress, is set to join the star-cast of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya.” Lamba has made her mark in the television entertainment industry with well-known shows. She will essay the role of an interesting character called Meethi, who is a sweet-maker by profession and bumps into Ratan during a food festival. The entry of Meethi will bring in a new twist in the love story of Diya and Ratan.
Lamba confirmed, “Yes, it’s true. I will be seen playing the unique character named Meethi, a bubbly girl who is focused on her career and full of life. I was always waiting for a different role to fall in my kitty that would show the audiences my versatility. I have worked with Rohit Suchanti earlier as his on-screen sister and now I will be playing a different character. He is funny and very dedicated in his work and I am looking forward to work with him again. It would be interesting to see how viewers respond to my new avatar, who will play a crucial part which could bring changes in the relationship between Diya and Ratan.”
In the upcoming track, Diya (Tejasswi Prakash) has started to have feelings for Ratan-sa (Rohit Suchanti) and is even planning to propose to him. What will happen with this new twist in the tale? Will Ratan and Diya Part ways? Does Ratan also have feelings for Diya? The answers will be found in the new Sony soap.
