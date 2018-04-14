MUMBAI—India’s first “global” television series, “Porus,” has successfully scored a milestone by airing 100 episodes on Sony Entertainment Television. Produced by Swastik Productions, the historical show was launched Nov. 2017 and has redefined television content and set new benchmark in script, narratives, artwork and visuals, production design, costumes, characterization and performances.
The show unfolds the untold story of the greatest conqueror of the world, Alexander, and the most spirited defender of India, Porus, and is set in 350 B.C. The team celebrated this wonderful journey on the sets.
The cast includes Laksh as Porus, Rohit Purohit as Alexander, Rati Pandey as Anusuya, Aditya Redij as Bamini, Suhani Dhanki as Laachi, Praneet Bhatt as Darius, Vishal Patni as Farus, Amandeep Singh as Shivdutt and Chirag Jani as Darsyu.
Speaking about the show and its success, Laksh, who essays Porus, said, “I’m really glad about how far we’ve journeyed together. “Porus” is very close to me and as an actor, it went on to evolve me further. It has been a great journey, and we have worked hard to reach here. The response that the show and particularly my character have received is overwhelming. When we started off, we didn’t anticipate the success, but we believed in the vision of Swastik Production and Sony Entertainment Television in providing audience a show that has never been attempted before on Indian television.”
He added, “On completing 100 episodes, all the efforts we as a team have put in seem worth it – right from action, accent, horse-riding, swimming, etc. to being stationed in Umargaon to meet the shoot schedule. It gives us a sense of both achievement and satisfaction. I am really grateful to Siddharth Kumar Tewary and the whole team for all the efforts they have put in to make the show a huge success.”
Tewary, in turn, said, “I am feeling so happy and blessed that the show has hit 100 episodes. This show reflects our passion, creativity and hard work and every time we make it a point to go several notches up from our previous creations. For “Porus,” we spent a lot of time on pre-production, diction, training and recreating the golden era. I am proud of my team. The audience appreciation and the success of the show is a testament of our endeavor to use technology to tell great stories in a refreshing manner. We have set the benchmark very high for ourselves, and this is just the beginning. I give my hearty congratulations and best wishes to the team!”
