MUMBAI— The mere mention of Aladdin takes us back in time to the middle- eastern era of lavish palaces and vast deserts, flying carpets and the quest for a magic lamp. Sony SAB gears up to take viewers on an adventure with the launch of an epic, “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga.”
With a generous dose of magic and mystery, this show is based on the age-old fantasy of a 20-year old boy, Aladdin, and his trysts with love and fate. This show premieres Aug. 21 as a daily soap.
Produced by Nissar Parvez and Alind Shrivastava of Peninsula Pictures, “Aladdin” retells the legendary folklore on a grand scale, action-packed, yet with amusing scenarios with a contemporary twist as befitting the channel’s image.
The lion-hearted character Aladdin is played by Siddharth Nigam. A lovable rogue and a hopeless romantic, Aladdin is forced to become a thief by his uncle and aunt owing to certain personal obligations and burdens of his family’s past. He shares a beautiful relationship with his Ammi played by Smita Bansal, who is his biggest strength as well as weakness.
Paired opposite Aladdin is Yasmine, the feisty princess of Baghdad, played by Avneet Kaur. Unlike a stereotypical princess, Yasmine is a fighter, the first one to voice her opinion or challenge any wrongdoing. A pro at self-defense with excellent swordsmanship, Yasmine adds romance and action into the life of Aladdin.
Another important character is that of Aladdin’s father, Omar (Girish Sachdev) who is at the crux of all the struggles that he has been through and has a crucial role to play in Aladdin’s future. The show will also bring popular peripheral characters on-screen as well, such as Zafar (Amir Dalvi), the power-hungry evil Wazir, who will constantly be at loggerheads with Aladdin, his thrifty chacha (Badrul Islam) and chachi (Gulfam Khan) and Yasmine’s parents Sultan Shahnawaz (Gyan Prakash) and Sultana (Yashu Dhiman).
Aladdin’s adventures lead him to the ‘Chirag,’ a magical lamp; this is the central motive on which the story revolves.
