MUMBAI—Sony SAB’s latest offering “Namune” brings to life the humor of Maharashtra’s beloved legendary personality P.L. Deshpande every weekend and has brought smiles on viewers’ faces. Every character in the show has a unique personality, portraying a vivid perception to our day-to-day lives. In the upcoming weekend, we will witness one such character named Joginder Singh (Sushant Singh), a kind-hearted don who happens to bump into his childhood friend Niranjan Agnihotri (Kunal Kumar).
Based on Deshpande’s stories, Joginder is an adaptation of his character, Babdu. The cops are seen chasing Joginder Singh Phogat for a murder case, and he happens to burst into Niranjan’s house in search of a hideaway. Niranjan eventually realizes that Joginder is actually an old friend with whom he shares a bunch of good memories from his childhood. Niranjan’s family gets comfortable with Joginder, as they reminisce about their childhood days where they created a riot together. Content with all the love showered by Niranjan’s family, Joginder gets what he had craved for this his entire life.
Is Joginder Singh really a murderer? How will Niranjan react to his childhood friend getting arrested, when cops reach his doorstep?
Sushant Singh, essaying the role of Joginder Singh, said, “It is an honor for me to have bagged a role in “Namune,” a show that is akin to a tribute to an iconic writer P.L. Deshpande. Playing the role of a soft-hearted don with a dreadful reputation is surely exciting. I had fun shooting with the team, and I personally feel this show will have a positive impact on viewers’ minds.”
The sitcom will be aired on weekends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.