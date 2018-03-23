MUMBAI—The dance reality show, “Super Dancer 2” has once again found a place in everyone’s heart and rocked the nation with the finest dancing talent in kids. Its Super Finale will be filled with “super performances, super music, and super fun!” informs a Sony media release.
Joining super judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu will be Varun Dhawan. What will make this super finale a different one is that this time around, the viewers turn into judges and judges into viewers. With this reversal, viewers can live vote for their favorite contestants while the finale airs Mar. 24, using the Sony LIV App. The unique aspect about this will be that audiences can see the voting results all through the show to know how their favorite contestant is faring.
Keeping true to the mantra, “Magic Mehnat Mein Hai,” “Super Dancer Chapter 2” has reached its finale with the contestants putting their best foot forward week after week with their dedication and performances. Here are the four finalists.
Ritik Diwaker, the 10-year-old from Kanpur, is an energetic and charming young boy who is versatile and relentless when it comes to his dance. ‘Ritik ka twister’ and ‘Ritik ka Chakrayvu’ became his unique super moves that have caught everyone’s eye. He has managed to master many dance forms under the guidance of his Super Guru Pratik Utekar.
Vaishnavi Prajapati, the 5-year-old from Panipat, is known as “Chota pataka lekin bada dhamaka!” Being the youngest contestant, she left an impression on the judges and also stood out because the judges were blown away by the fact that her dance trainer was a handicapped person and could not walk. She has turned out to become a great dancer under the guidance of her Super Guru Manan.
Akash Thapa, 12-year-old from Dehra Dun, is mischievous and restless. Formal dance training given on the show has only helped hone his natural talent. He is a jolly little goofball and the naughtiest of the lot. Shilpa Shetty introduced the “Shikayat Peti,” wherein everyone can submit their complaints, and after his performance every week she checks it! He is guided by Super Guru Vivek Chachere.
Bishal Sharma, the 12-year-old from Assam, is an adorable livewire. There is never a dull moment with this dynamic dancer around. One will always find him smiling and chattering away with his friends. He is also very inquisitive and observant. He increased his time of practice and has learned contemporary, hip-hop and many such styles. He is guided by Super Guru Vaibhav Ghuge.
So who will be India’s next, “Dance ka Kal (Future of dance)?”
