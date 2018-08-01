MUMBAI— Television actress and lifestyle blogger Debina Bonnerjee is also a self-confessed animal lover. Debina’s home is a shelter for two adorable dogs, one of whom, Lucky, is adopted and was abandoned on the streets in her vicinity.
Debina recently learned about Lucky suffering from cancer and is on a mission to fight it. “It took a day to sink in when we found out,” she said. “Lucky’s paw is infected, and I’m told it is an usual occurrence with dogs. He is a fighter who survived on the roads for months, and now he will survive cancer too.”
The 10-year-old dog was adopted by Debina and husband Gurmeet Chaudhary two years ago, and she shared a heartwarming story. “I think he found us rather than us finding him. A friend found him on the streets and had been feeding him for two months, but when Lucky fell ill, my friend asked if I could help her. She said we could take some photos and put them up on social media, so that somebody could adopt him. But when I saw Lucky, I just fell in love with him and brought him home. Gurmeet and I took care of him, but we realized he was very unwell and couldn’t even stand properly. That’s when we realized we couldn’t give him away as he was a part of our family.”
Debina plans to create awareness about the illness in the animals. “I am determined to find out as much as I can about animal hospitals and what can be done to help him. In Mumbai, the awareness about illness in animals is very limited. People didn’t know that animal can also suffer from this illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.