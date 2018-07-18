MUMBAI—Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is living a life out of a movie. A small-town girl who accidentally lands in the city of dreams and reaches to the top echelons, her real story lies in between these high moments.
Currently the television actress with the highest following on social networking sites, Tripathi is the quintessential girl-next-door, effervescent, intellectual and living life to the fullest.
For a recent social media campaign for a popular brand, the actress walked down memory lane sharing the seven most noteworthy moments of her life that got her this far.
“I never wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be an army officer. I was good as a member of the NCC (National Cadet Corps) – I was told I was the best cadet. It is kind of designation given to you when you go for Republic Day camps, of which I was a part in school. I was a very good rifle shooter, though I don’t get to practice much now. I participated in a reality show, and after the performance, I got a call for an audition, which was the beginning of it all.”
“I belong to a middle-class family. We had never traveled in a plane. After convincing my parents to go to Mumbai for an audition, my dad and I went from Bhopal to Mumbai and back in a bus. When I look back, it was all worth it.”
“After I bagged the title role for ‘Banu Main Teri Dulhan,’ I thought it will run for six months, so I thought I’ll come back and complete my education. That did not happen as the show ran for three years!”
“After the show, I was out of work for a really long time. That was a tough phase – after you taste the highs, you are suddenly pushed to the ground. I would get depressing thoughts. Nobody was giving me work as Vidya, the character I played, became too famous. They said everybody knows Vidya, so you cannot play anything else. For a very long time, I had no work.”
“It was a tough phase, and I had to make the right choices. I would have to read a 3-page script for a 3-minute audition, gave a plenty of them and repeat something like that the next day. This went on for a long time. Then I did a comedy show just to have a change of flavor so that people can visualize me differently. After the comedy show, they said she is comic face, so we cannot take her!”
“The biggest turnaround in my life came through when “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” was offered to me. It was a really long wait, the struggle was real, but when this happened, it all made sense. The feeling was surreal. It was only possible because my parents kept me motivated, I had faith in my talent. Look where it has brought me. The journey has been amazing.”
“Without a doubt, the final moment happened, and life changed when I married Vivek Dahiya, my best-friend, companion and a partner who came in my life and fit like the missing jigsaw.”
Well, well, all’s well that ends well!
