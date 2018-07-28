MUMBAI— Sony SAB’s “Tenali Rama” has left viewers amazed with Tenali (Krishna Bharadwaj)’s ingenious methods of coming out of sticky situations. Whatever be the problem, Tenali can be counted upon to have a trick up his sleeve. However, there is no trick to parenting. In the upcoming episodes, we will witness Tenali having a hard time with Bhaskar (Tenali’s and Sharda’s newborn baby) leading to the baby going missing.
Amma (Nimisha Vakharia) feels that Tenali and Sharada (Niya Sharma) are not being responsible enough towards the baby. Tenali and Sharada come up with a plan of taking turns to take proper care of Bhaskar. When his turn arrives, Tenali takes Bhaskar with him to the ‘darbaar,’ since he has a lot of work on his plate. On his way back, Tenali accidentally leaves Bhaskar at a fruit shop. He rushes back to the market as soon as he realizes his mistake, but the baby is nowhere to be found.
Will Tenali be able to find Bhaskar? What will he do to get his child back to safety?
Krishna Bharadwaj, essaying the role of Tenali, said, “I am certain that viewers will love the track since most of us can relate to the fact that parenting is a daily learning experience. However, Tenali’s fatherhood will be different from others as the child will bring his childhood back, and both will be at their naughtiest."
