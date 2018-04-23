MUMBAI—The beans have finally been spilled on this one. The city’s new European-inspired Kitchen & bar, Bougenvilla Kitchen & Bar took off with a launch party at its venue: the ground floor of Hotel Jewel Palace in Mumbai’s Khar.
The launch saw the presence of Hrishtta Bhatt, Deepshikha Nagpal, Rakesh Paul, Rajeev Paul, Navneet Kaur Dhillon, Vikas Verma, DJ Sheizwood, Saru Maini, Prashant Virender Sharma, Kiran and Ritu Janjani and others.
The cuisine is Europe-Meets-Mumbai with a dash of Pan-Asian, with the interiors rendering a grey, brown and white tableau of design elements, which echo both regions.
The brainchild of Santhosh Kumar, owner, Lalitha Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., it is an ideal place to wind up your weekend. Kumar believes that “the best chef must think like a scientist, organize like an accountant, cook like our grandma and plate it like a bougenvilla (spelling deliberately stylized and not based on numerology, he laughed).”
He added, “The purpose of ‘Bougenvilla’ is to provide the residents of Mumbai with quality entertainment in an enjoyable, pleasant atmosphere. We believe that while the place will leave a pleasant and long-lasting impression to all its visitors, it should also appeal to a broader canvas of customers ranging from the local to the international. We want to make dining and drinking a treat for all our customers.”
