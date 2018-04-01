MUMBAI—The second season of an entertainment buffet returns on Aapka Colors as “Entertainment Ki Raat@9,” redefining entertainment over the weekend. More laughter, tons of drama, juicy gossip and entertaining tête-à-têtes with celebrity guests will anoint this edition, with divas Saumya Tandon and Ragini Khanna joining the entertainment bandwagon.
This fun duo, along with comedians Balraj, Mubeen Saudagar and child artiste Divyansh from Season 1 will take on the mantle of making weekends a true entertainment extravaganza.
Saumya Tandon, who has been roped in as part of the new cast, said, “I am coming back to hosting after almost three years as I have been busy with my daily sitcom ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain.’ After hosting shows like ‘Dance India Dance,’ ‘Comedy Circus,’ ‘Zor Ka Jhatka,’ ‘Mallika Ke Kitchen’ and ‘Bournvita Quiz Contest,’ ‘Entertainment Ki Raat@9’ is a perfect choice to start again.”
In a special press release, she went on, “This show has a beautiful blend of hosting, interviewing and fun banters in between. This is a new format and I am looking forward to adding my style to it. I personally like the comedy space and these shows brings a smile to the otherwise stressful lives of viewers. Though I am not a stand-up comedian, I am spontaneous and hope to evolve and explore myself much more in this show. My look will be a lot more glamorous than before, but I will keep it classy and elegant, which is what my style is.”
Ragini Khanna added, “I loved watching the “Entertainment Ki Raat” team in the first season and can’t wait to be a part of the second edition. We’ve already started shooting for the show and we seem to have found the perfect sync with each other in terms of our comic timing and punches. All of us have developed an excellent rapport with each other, which is sure to translate on screen as well.”
