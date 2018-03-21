MUMBAI — Television’s longest-running sitcom, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” now has another distinction: Dr. Darshan Trivedi and Smita Kothari from MICA Institute, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, have taken it up as a case study.
This is the first time ever that a TV show in India, instead of a fast-moving consumer product, is being shown as a case study by a college teaching master’s in business administration and that, too, for its “unique storytelling, consumer research and understanding the pulse of viewers.”
The study was presented at the International Communication Management Conference, attended by delegates from multiple countries.
Asit Kumarr Modi, creator and producer of this “Sholay” of TV comedies, “has shown strong leadership qualities in keeping the show towards constantly connecting with ever-changing market preferences,” feel those who have given the show this unique distinction.
“It’sbeen a moment of great pride. To be taken as a case study means that you are not just a success story, but you are discussed in the marketing circles for your strategies, planning, consumer insights and content marketing,” Modi told The Times of India. “To remain successful constantly for nearly a decade is a result of great performances by all the artistes along with exemplary teamwork. When we started our show, the saas-bahu genre was trending and there was a small audience for a daily comedy show. I thank N.P. Singh, CEO of Sony for his constant belief and support towards the show.”
The show has propagated many causes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Armed Forces Flag Day. More importantly, the show was initially rejected by all the channels but SAB TV, launched exclusively for comedy, took it up.
Incidentally, the show has maintained its top position in the comedy genre and is among the Top 10 across channels.
