MUMBAI—Television star Sharad Kelkar, after making his mark in films as well, is soon going to be seen in a music video. Kelkar plays a RAW agent, and the video is being released by Indie Music Label, in association with Sony Music India, on their YouTube channel soon.
The music video also stars actor-model Swati Vatssa, who plays Kelkar’s love interest. Shot on a set in Mumbai, the video has action sequences like Hindi films. Director Naushad Khan says, “Once the story idea was cracked for the song, I could only think of Sharad Kelkar to play this character.”
Said Kelkar, “As per the concept, it was very difficult for me to not reveal my identity of someone who works for national security, and yet be normal in front of my girlfriend, who feels ignored at times. Naushad is one of my oldest friends, and when he called me and asked if I’m open to doing a music video, I just asked who the director is. When he told me he is the one working on the music video and explained the story idea, I instantly gave a go ahead.”
Indeed, this is a unique video, for we have never seen an action story with a backdrop of romance told in a crisp few minutes in an Indian music video format
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.