MUMBAI—The Viral Fever (TVF) garners a mammoth 6.5 million views in less than 10 days for its family story “Yeh Meri Family,” the latest web series that has brought alive the nostalgia and the milieu of the ‘90s. It has got stellar reviews as well. As a treat for all viewers and an acknowledgment of their love and appreciation, The Viral Fever (TVF) all seven episodes on TVFPlay App and website.
Every 90’s kid watching the show has something to take back from all the nostalgic incidents mixed with a “tadka” of simplicity in the web series. The cast comprises Mona Singh (Mummy), Akarsh Khurana (Papa) and the kids Vishesh Bansal (Harshu), Ahan Nirban (Dabbu) and Ruhi Khan (Chitti).
Sameer Saxena is creator and director and Vaibhav Bundhoo scores music for the show written by Saurabh Khanna. Set in Jaipur in the summer vacation of 1998, the series revolves around the simplicity in conflicts, emotions and bonding of the 5-member Gupta family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.