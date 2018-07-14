MUMBAI— The first two episodes of “Yeh Meri Family,” The Viral Fever (TVF)’s latest web series has started streaming on TVFPlay. TVF organized grand premieres of the show in New Delhi and Mumbai to celebrate the launch. The star-studded event in Mumbai was well attended by popular personalities from the entertainment industry.
The cast of the show, comprising Mona Singh (Mummy), Akarsh Khurana (Papa) and the kids Vishesh Bansal (Harshu), Ahan Nirban (Dabbu), Ruhi Khan (Chitti), Sameer Saxena (creator and director), Vaibhav Bundhoo (composer), and Saurabh Khanna (writer) were accompanied by popular faces such as Udit Narayan, Mithila Palkar, Kailash Kher, Biswapati Sarkar, Raghu Ram, Nidhi Singh, Shikha Talsania and Nidhi Bisht on the red carpet at multiplexes in the two metros.
“Yeh Meri Family” follows a 7-episode narrative told from Harshu’s perspective. The story is set in the Gupta household over the summer vacations of 1998, and each episode revolves around a specific relationship with a character in the family. The first two episodes will revolve around Harshu and his experiences during summer vacations, especially around tuition classes and his school crush, Vidya. Adding to the nostalgia, the second episode of the show highlights how mothers strive to make their kid’s birthday the most special day of the year for them.
Writer Khurana said, “I hope the love we received during the screening also finds extension on TVFPlay. It's difficult to write for an Indian middle-class family and keep it real as one does not find dramatic conflicts in such families. We hope everyone finds a shade of their mom, dad and siblings in the characters of the show. It was cathartic to see the audience receive our show very well and applaud at every line at the premiere of the show in Delhi and Mumbai. It made the effort of writing and re-rewriting fruitful.”
