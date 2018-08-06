MUMBAI—Upasana Singh, famously known as Buaji from the hit show “Comedy Nights with Kapil,’ and with a long track-record in films, has now been roped in for “Jijaji Chhat Per Hain,” the popular TV series on SAB TV.
She plays a “bindaas” (bold) Punjabi mother to Pancham (Nikhil Khurana), the main lead on the show. Her entry is set leave the audience in splits as Pancham will introduce Elaichi (Hiba Nawab) as his wife for the first time.
Singh’s entry will be televised in the show’s episode this week Wednesday (Aug. 8) in India. The ever-bubbly and highly energetic Singh had something to add for this occasion: “I am extremely excited to be a part of this show, my character is of a dominating yet loving mother, whose entry in the show will definitely bring a lot of twists and turns. I am sure audiences will be looking forward for funny antics, and I do not plan to disappoint.”
The plot of the show revolves around the life of Pancham, an aspiring music director. His troubles start with the entry of his mother played by Singh, who is an authoritative character. To tackle and hide this fact, Pancham makes up fake medical issues regarding his mother and lies to his friends. Things take a turn towards some chaotic fun soon after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.