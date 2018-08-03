MUMBAI— Aapka Colors’ popular show “Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop” has struck a chord with the viewers. It recently witnessed a 12- year leap highlighting a new phase in Roop’s life and has a new cast that has quickly blended in.
The cast and crew surprised Vaishali Thakkar (bua) on her birthday recently. The entire team joined in the celebration, and co-actor Mitaali Nag got her a customized orange-shaped cake, because of Thakkar’s love for oranges. Nag says, “I generally get cakes for everyone. It’s a way to make them feel special. I wanted to make it personal for her because she herself is an extremely thoughtful person. I found out that she loves oranges. I have connected well with her as she is an intelligent woman and very warm. It’s always good to chat with her. Our chats are meaningful conversations and not the usual gossip, thus making our bond strong.”
Thakkar, who was emotionally overwhelmed and feels lucky to find such great friends, exclaimed, “I was touched by the surprise from Mitaali and the fact that she remembered my love for orange and gifted me a customized cake. Even before spending my birthday with my family, I got an amazing surprise from my onscreen family. I feel extremely lucky to have found such great friends among my co-stars. It makes the journey much better.”
