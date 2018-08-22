MUMBAI— Bringing alive the incredible stories of the deity Lord Ganesha, Contiloe Pictures’ “Vighnaharta Ganesha,” has achieved a milestone by completing one year, with 262 episodes.
The show presents a visual extravaganza with high-end production design, costumes and audio-visual experience through Motion Capture technology. This technology helps replace the age-old depiction of Lord Ganesha with an inert mask and brings alive the detailed, lifelike movements and facial expressions, giving the viewers a delightful visual treat.
Abhimanyu Singh, founder, and CEO of Contiloe Pictures said, “We have always used technology to tell stories in a bigger and better manner. Using Motion Capture technology on a daily basis has been one of the greatest challenges, and I am grateful to my team on planning and executing this huge task. Needless to say, the creative team at Contiloe Pictures has taken great pain in researching and telling us some fantastic untold stories about Lord Ganesha. I thank the audience for the love and appreciation they have shown to our show. Our focus on identifying the future of Indian television and understanding the need of bringing better technology has worked for us.”
Contiloe Pictures has carved a niche for itself by being a fully integrated, spear-heading premium broad-based entertainment content production in the country, developing and producing multi-genre content that is showcased over a range of primetime networks in India as well as abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.